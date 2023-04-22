Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,196 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $68.75. 6,684,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

