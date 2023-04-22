Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 299 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.