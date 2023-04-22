Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys Shares of 3,611 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

