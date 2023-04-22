Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

