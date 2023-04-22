Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of TPR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

