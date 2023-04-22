Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $259.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

