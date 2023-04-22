Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.67. 1,841,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,897. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average of $341.64. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.