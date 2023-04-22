Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

ADES stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Articles

