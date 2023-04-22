Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,118,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,095,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.