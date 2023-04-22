Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,225. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

