Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 150,000 Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.22. 730,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flora Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

