Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

BUG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 93,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,324. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

