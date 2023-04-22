Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 311 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

GE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.51. 4,080,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,317.00, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

