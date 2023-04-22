Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

