Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $723,409.80

Aion (AION) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $723,409.80 and $27,159.65 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00143637 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00036123 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039545 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

