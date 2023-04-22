Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $160.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

EADSY stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Airbus had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

