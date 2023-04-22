Albion Financial Group UT Has $770,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,466 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

