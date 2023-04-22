Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,033 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after purchasing an additional 122,123 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

