ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance
ALK-Abelló A/S stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About ALK-Abelló A/S
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALK-Abelló A/S (AKBLF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.