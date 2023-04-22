ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

ALK-Abelló A/S stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

