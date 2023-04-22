Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stake Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,136 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 376,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,068,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

