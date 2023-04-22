Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 242.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.