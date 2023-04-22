Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Ambarella worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
