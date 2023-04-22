American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $181.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.44. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $185.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.