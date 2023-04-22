American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.70.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

