Analyzing Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.59 $7.99 million $2.99 8.36 FB Financial $596.09 million 2.35 $124.56 million $2.68 11.16

Volatility & Risk

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A FB Financial 19.56% 10.42% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86

FB Financial has a consensus price target of $38.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

FB Financial beats Westbury Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

