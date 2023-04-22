Ankr One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.01 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $321.34 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,645.09 or 1.00021231 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03162052 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $46,081,928.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.