Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

