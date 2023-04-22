APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.23 on Friday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Company Profile



APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

