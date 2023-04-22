Aragon Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $142.19 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00011825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $142.19 million and $6.78 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

