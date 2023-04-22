Arbitrum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00005317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.48902721 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $1,165,288,557.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

