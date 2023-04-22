ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

