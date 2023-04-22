Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $95.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.78.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of ARES opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,139,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,723,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

