Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Up 8.6% in March

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

