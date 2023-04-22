Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

AWI opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,725,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 284,464 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

