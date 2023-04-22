Arweave Trading Down 15.7% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.73 or 0.00028065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $258.25 million and $6.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,555.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00444766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00124389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

