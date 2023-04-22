Audius Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $304.95 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

