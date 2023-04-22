Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & Relx (NYSE:RELX) Head to Head Contrast

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Relx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $10.58 billion 6.09 $2.02 billion $1.51 22.39 Augmedix $30.93 million 3.70 -$24.45 million ($0.66) -4.62

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -79.11% -195.91% -56.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Relx and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Relx and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.65%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Relx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Augmedix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.