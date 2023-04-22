Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORAAF stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58. Aura Minerals has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.68.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals, Inc is a mining company, which engages in the development and operation of gold, copper, and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through the following business segments: San Andres Mine, EPP Mines, Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Matupa & Tolda Fria Projects, and Almas. The company was founded on July 12, 1946 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

