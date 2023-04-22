Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 943 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pool by 127.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pool by 50.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,373,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pool by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.24. 791,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.51. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $429.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.