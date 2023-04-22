Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 504 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 930.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 262,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 237,325 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 880,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

