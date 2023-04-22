Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 547 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of PTC by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Insider Activity

PTC Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $51,032,284. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 974,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,851. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

