Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 341 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.90.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

