Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,649,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 230,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,292,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 190,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WES. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.856 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.