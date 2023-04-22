Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOE opened at $134.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $151.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

