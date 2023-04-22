Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.