Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

