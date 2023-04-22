Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,200 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

