Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

