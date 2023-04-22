Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $925.01 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.98 or 0.00028942 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $925.01 million and $28.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.92924516 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $43,583,130.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

