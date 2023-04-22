Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $138.12.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 16.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 180,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

